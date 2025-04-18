Inflation in Türkiye has been falling consistently for 10 consecutive months, and this positive trend is expected to continue, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has said, emphasising the country’s strong commitment to fighting inflation.

“We are determined to implement the disinflation program. There is very strong political will, and we have a robust program,” Simsek said on Friday during his remarks at the International Economic Summit in Sakarya, which was delivered via live link.

Strong reform agenda since June 2023

Simsek underlined that despite global structural challenges, Türkiye holds a strategic advantage and is actively working to convert that into long-term gains.

“For this reason, we have been resolutely implementing our macroeconomic stability and reform program since June 2023,” he noted.

Outlining the program's main goals, he said: “Our aim is to permanently reduce inflation to single digits, create fiscal space for reforms by strengthening budgetary discipline, minimize macro-financial vulnerabilities by reducing the current account deficit, and ultimately achieve structural transformation by boosting productivity, competitiveness, and potential growth.”

'Türkiye more resilient to global trade shocks'

Touching on rising global protectionism, Simsek warned that trade wars and increasing tariffs are creating uncertainty in global markets, threatening to lower global growth below 3 percent.