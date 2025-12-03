Hungary will challenge a European Union decision on phasing out Russian energy sources at the EU's Court of Justice, its Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

The European Union's members have agreed to phase out Russian gas imports by late 2027 as part of an effort to end the bloc's decades-long dependency on Russian energy. The decision went against Hungary and Slovakia's opposition.

Slovakia is also weighing its legal options against the EU order, as the countries are both still highly reliant on gas and oil supplies from Moscow and fearful that more-costly alternatives will damage their economies.

"Accepting and implementing this Brussels order is impossible for Hungary," Szijjarto said during a briefing broadcast on his Facebook page.

He said the move violated the EU's founding document and that it was a sanctions measure disguised as trade policy.

Szijjarto said that Hungary would formally bring the matter to the EU's top court once the decision was finalised in Brussels.

Related TRT World - EU agrees to end Russian gas imports by 2027

Hungary and Slovakia could join forces