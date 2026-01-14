Israel has raised its military readiness as it closely tracks what officials and analysts describe as a growing likelihood of a US strike on Iran, with assessments in Tel Aviv shifting from if to when Washington may act.

Israeli officials believe the United States would notify Israel in advance of any attack to allow preparations for potential Iranian retaliation, including strikes on Israeli territory.

As a precaution, Israel has heightened alert levels across its armed forces, particularly within the air force and air defence systems.

Military correspondent Dorron Kadosh of Israel’s Army Radio said senior officials now view a US strike as inevitable.

“The assessment in Israel is that if the United States attacks Iran, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will order strikes on American targets in the Middle East and on Israel,” he said.

Coordination with US increased