Israel has raised its military readiness as it closely tracks what officials and analysts describe as a growing likelihood of a US strike on Iran, with assessments in Tel Aviv shifting from if to when Washington may act.
Israeli officials believe the United States would notify Israel in advance of any attack to allow preparations for potential Iranian retaliation, including strikes on Israeli territory.
As a precaution, Israel has heightened alert levels across its armed forces, particularly within the air force and air defence systems.
Military correspondent Dorron Kadosh of Israel’s Army Radio said senior officials now view a US strike as inevitable.
“The assessment in Israel is that if the United States attacks Iran, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will order strikes on American targets in the Middle East and on Israel,” he said.
Coordination with US increased
Israeli analysts say coordination with the US Central Command has intensified, with continuous intelligence monitoring focused on Iran and its regional allies.
Possible Iranian responses could involve Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, or attacks from Syria and Iraq, alongside cyber operations and strikes on overseas targets.
At the same time, Israeli officials caution that Washington has not finalised its plans.
Analysts note US options range from cyber operations and limited symbolic strikes to broader military action that would require major force deployments, including aircraft carriers and long-range bombers.
The heightened alert comes as Iran accuses the US and Israel of backing unrest sparked by nationwide protests, while President Donald Trump has openly threatened action, saying Washington would help protesters and warning Tehran against further bloodshed.
Despite rising tensions, some Israeli security experts urge caution, noting there are no definitive signs of an imminent US strike or an immediate Iranian attack, underscoring the volatile and uncertain nature of the standoff.