Russian officials made concessions “almost immediately” during last week’s high-stakes meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday.

“There were concessions almost immediately made on the part of the Russians in the first meeting in Alaska, and part of getting those concessions was learning whether we were going to be able to see the Russians prepared to be more accommodating,” Witkoff said during an interview with FOX News, without elaborating on the details of the concessions.

Witkoff said the discussions in Anchorage focused on achieving a long-term peace deal rather than a temporary ceasefire.

“We stayed there for quite some time because we actually made progress on how we might get to a peace deal. A ceasefire deal is very, very easy to break because it doesn't have all the ingredients attached to it,” he said.