INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Russian FM praises Trump’s 'common sense' to end Ukraine war
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticizes proposal to deploy European 'peacekeepers' in Ukraine, says this will continue 'to incite Kiev for a war' against Moscow.
00:00
Russian FM praises Trump’s 'common sense' to end Ukraine war
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 18, 2025. / Reuters
March 2, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised US President Donald Trump for his “common sense” with regard to ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which completed its third year late last month.

In an interview with the military newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda, a transcript of which was published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday, Lavrov argued that the US still seeks to be the “first country in the world,” and that Washington tried to do this by “subordinating everything and everyone to themselves” under former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

“Donald Trump is a pragmatist. His slogan is common sense. It means a transition to a different way of doing things,” Lavrov said.

“But the goal is still MAGA (Make America Great Again). Now he has a new cap: ‘Everything that Donald Trump promised, he did.’ This gives a lively, human character to politics. That's why it is interesting (to work) with him,” the top Russian diplomat further said.

RelatedTürkiye to play 'important' role in ending Russia-Ukraine war — Fidan

On the high-level meeting between American and Russian officials in the Saudi capital Riyadh on February 18, Lavrov said that both sides acknowledged that they will never think alike on every issue of world politics.

Lavrov further said that they, however, agreed on using situations where their interests coincide to “translate it into some practical actions and obtain mutually beneficial results.”

RECOMMENDED

"Where interests do not coincide, it is the duty of responsible powers to prevent this mismatch from degenerating into confrontation. This is absolutely our position," Lavrov said, arguing that this is also the format in which relations between the US and China are built.

Lavrov also claimed that "all the tragedies of the world" originated in Europe, thanks to European policy over the last 500 years.

"If we look at history in retrospect, the Americans did not play any instigating or even 'incendiary' role," he said.

The Russian foreign minister criticized the idea of deploying European peacekeepers to the war-torn country, adding that this will not eliminate the "root causes" of the conflict in Ukraine.

"This plan to introduce 'peacekeepers' into Ukraine is continuing to incite Kiev for a war against us," he noted.

RelatedRussia's Lavrov to pay official visit to Türkiye amid Ukraine talks

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
Civilians begin leaving Sheikh Maqsoud as Syria moves to expel YPG terrorists from Aleppo
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says