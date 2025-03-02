Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised US President Donald Trump for his “common sense” with regard to ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which completed its third year late last month.

In an interview with the military newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda, a transcript of which was published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday, Lavrov argued that the US still seeks to be the “first country in the world,” and that Washington tried to do this by “subordinating everything and everyone to themselves” under former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

“Donald Trump is a pragmatist. His slogan is common sense. It means a transition to a different way of doing things,” Lavrov said.

“But the goal is still MAGA (Make America Great Again). Now he has a new cap: ‘Everything that Donald Trump promised, he did.’ This gives a lively, human character to politics. That's why it is interesting (to work) with him,” the top Russian diplomat further said.

Related Türkiye to play 'important' role in ending Russia-Ukraine war — Fidan

On the high-level meeting between American and Russian officials in the Saudi capital Riyadh on February 18, Lavrov said that both sides acknowledged that they will never think alike on every issue of world politics.

Lavrov further said that they, however, agreed on using situations where their interests coincide to “translate it into some practical actions and obtain mutually beneficial results.”