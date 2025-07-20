Voters in Japan are headed to polling stations to elect 125 lawmakers to the Upper House of parliament, in a crucial test for the minority ruling coalition of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

More than 104 million Japanese are eligible to cast ballots to elect legislators in the House of Councillors from 519 candidates.

Just 75 constituency seats are contested, while the remaining 50 will be elected through proportional representation.

The polls will close at 8 pm (1100GMT), and the results are expected late on Sunday.

A record 21.4 million people had cast votes early by Friday, making up 20.58 percent of all voters, according to Nippon News.