TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye to take command of NATO's Amphibious Task Force for 1st time
The National Defense Ministry says Türkiye will take over the NATO commands from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026 within the framework of the country's NATO commitments.
00:00
Türkiye to take command of NATO's Amphibious Task Force for 1st time
Within the framework of the country's NATO commitments, Türkiye will take over the NATO commands from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, said a ministry statement / Reuters
March 17, 2025

Türkiye, on July 1, will assume command of the NATO Allied Reaction Force Amphibious Task Force Command and the Landing Force Command for the first time, the country's National Defense Ministry said.

Within the framework of the country's NATO commitments, Türkiye will take over the NATO commands from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, said a ministry statement on Monday.

RECOMMENDED

"The Amphibious Task Force and Landing Force Command headquarters, along with our Marine Infantry Battalion Landing Force, will participate in the Dynamic Mariner/Flotex-25 Exercise, which will take place between March 24 and April 4, 2025, with the ships TCG Sancaktar, TCG Bayraktar, TCG Oruc Reis, and TCG Gaziantep, as well as the Route/Spain," it added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues