If legacy is the goal, Donald Trump just seized a headline. The US-backed ceasefire and prisoner exchange have stopped the guns—for now—and allowed the US President to pitch himself once again as the consummate dealmaker.

Yet within hours of the ceremonial photo-ops, Trump declined to say whether he supports a two-state formula, offering only a non-answer—“we’ll have to see”.

That ambiguity is not a strategy; it is an evasion. A ceasefire can pause a war, but it is unlikely to deliver peace without a credible path to Palestinian sovereignty. That same day, Trump’s address to the Knesset struck a triumphalist, militarist note rather than a conciliatory one—and notably failed to acknowledge Palestinian suffering or the civilian death toll.

Trump’s twenty-point ‘peace’ framework leans heavily on mechanics: an internationally backed stabilisation force, a transitional technocratic government for Gaza, and a donor-led reconstruction surge.

Some of those ideas could reduce immediate suffering and buy time. But the plan’s core problem is precisely what Trump refuses to say out loud: it withholds any commitment to statehood, postponing the political horizon indefinitely behind layers of interim arrangements.

That locks the conflict into a managed limbo—familiar to anyone who has watched previous “transitional” schemes ossify into status quo.

His Knesset speech’s tone also mirrored the ceasefire plan’s flaw: no mention of accountability or any investigation into Palestinian deaths, underscoring that the plan prioritises optics over rights.

The political context makes that omission fatal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been explicit since the beginning of the war: he rejects a Palestinian state, and he castigated Western governments for recognising Palestine at the UN.

Washington’s refusal to name the destination—two states—effectively validates that hard line, telling Israelis there will be no cost to ruling over millions of rightless people and telling Palestinians that diplomacy yields only process without rights.

That is a recipe for renewed violence once the short-term incentives fade.

View from the West

Meanwhile, much of the world is moving the other way. The recognitions at the UN General Assembly—among them the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal—signal a growing consensus across the West that any sustainable settlement must include Palestinian statehood.

The UN leadership, too, is framing post-conflict arrangements around international law and a viable two-state outcome.

No doubt, the ceasefire matters. It saves lives and can open political space. But in the absence of a destination, a truce becomes an ante chamber, not the endpoint.

Consider what the guns cannot resolve: an entrenched occupation and settlement enterprise in the occupied West Bank with declared annexation plans; Gaza’s devastation and long blockade; Jerusalem’s unresolved status; refugees’ claims; and the routinisation of a permit-checkpoint regime that fragments Palestinian life.

None of this is addressed by a pause in fire, and none of it is fixed by a technocratic government under the tutelage of the Trump-Blair duo.

Only a political agreement that confers recognised, enforceable sovereignty can rewire incentives, anchor security cooperation in accountable institutions, and make de-escalation self-sustaining rather than donor-dependent.

Here, Trump’s plan reads like temporary crisis management, not conflict resolution.

Its security pieces—international policing, vetted Palestinian forces—can be useful bridges, but bridges must connect places.

If the end goal is undefined, those tools drift toward open-ended control without consent.

Even a generous reconstruction will falter if Palestinians have no authority over borders, airspace, movement, and natural resources.