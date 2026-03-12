Three crew members believed to be trapped aboard a Thai bulk carrier hit by projectiles while travelling through the crucial Strait of Hormuz were yet to be rescued on Thursday, the vessel's owner said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they had struck the Thai-registered Mayuree Naree, as well as a Liberia-flagged vessel, in the strait because the ships had ignored "warnings".

The Thai ship was struck on Wednesday morning while transiting through the Gulf waterway, after departing from the Khalifa port in the United Arab Emirates.

The two projectiles damaged the Mayuree Naree's engine room and caused a fire, Thai transport company Precious Shipping said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

"Three crew members are reported missing and believed to be trapped in the engine room," it said, adding that authorities were working to rescue them.

"Unfortunately, that remains the case," the firm's managing director Khalid Hashim told AFP on Thursday.

"We still have not been able to get anyone to board our ship, even though the fire has been extinguished," Hashim said in an email.

"We are trying different avenues to get on board."