WAR ON IRAN
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Three Thai sailors 'believed trapped' after Iran attack on ship in Strait of Hormuz
Rescue efforts continue for three crew members trapped on a Thai ship hit by Iranian projectiles, the vessel's owner says.
Three Thai sailors 'believed trapped' after Iran attack on ship in Strait of Hormuz
Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11 2026. / AP
March 12, 2026

Three crew members believed to be trapped aboard a Thai bulk carrier hit by projectiles while travelling through the crucial Strait of Hormuz were yet to be rescued on Thursday, the vessel's owner said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they had struck the Thai-registered Mayuree Naree, as well as a Liberia-flagged vessel, in the strait because the ships had ignored "warnings".

The Thai ship was struck on Wednesday morning while transiting through the Gulf waterway, after departing from the Khalifa port in the United Arab Emirates.

The two projectiles damaged the Mayuree Naree's engine room and caused a fire, Thai transport company Precious Shipping said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

"Three crew members are reported missing and believed to be trapped in the engine room," it said, adding that authorities were working to rescue them.

"Unfortunately, that remains the case," the firm's managing director Khalid Hashim told AFP on Thursday.

"We still have not been able to get anyone to board our ship, even though the fire has been extinguished," Hashim said in an email.

"We are trying different avenues to get on board."

RelatedTRT World - Iran closes Strait of Hormuz, warns ships of attack if they try to pass
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The Omani navy rescued 20 of the vessel's sailors on Wednesday, the Thai navy said.

Thailand's foreign ministry said all 23 crew members were Thai.

All Thai vessels have left the Strait of Hormuz and Bangkok had "protested against the violence done to the commercial ships", the ministry's deputy spokesperson Panidol Patchimsawat told reporters on Thursday.

"Please be assured that we are on a mission to find the missing three," he added.

Since strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran in late February ignited the Middle East war, Tehran has launched its own attacks against American bases, Israel and Gulf nations.

The strikes have threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and plunged the global energy economy into crisis.

The strait is a crucial waterway through which a fifth of global oil supplies usually pass.

RelatedTRT World - Middle East war chokes aid routes as Strait of Hormuz effectively closes: UN
SOURCE:AFP
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