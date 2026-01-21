Guinea-Bissau's junta said in a decree published on Wednesday that the country would hold presidential and legislative elections on December 6.

"All the conditions for organising free, fair and transparent elections have been met," according to the decree read by junta leader, General Horta N'Tam, in front of the press.

The announcement comes two months after the junta seized power and follows a transitional charter, published early December, which bars N'Tam from running for election.

Just days after Guinea-Bissau held a presidential election in November, the country's military overthrew president Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who was seeking a second term, and suspended the electoral process.

The junta has since appointed N'Tam, a close Embalo associate, as transitional leader.