WORLD
2 min read
Indian court clears Modi opponent Kejriwal in corruption case
Many of Modi's opponents have faced criminal investigations or trials in recent years, including two state chief ministers.
Indian court clears Modi opponent Kejriwal in corruption case
Arvind Kejriwal left a civil service tax job to become a prominent anti-corruption campaigner. / Reuters
February 27, 2026

An Indian court acquitted the former chief minister of the capital Delhi on Friday in a long-running corruption probe the man had called a "political conspiracy" by the ruling party.

Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal was Delhi's chief minister before losing elections in 2025 in the midst of the judicial proceedings.

Kejriwal, 57, who spent several months in jail after he was arrested in March 2024 on accusations that his administration received kickbacks from the allocation of liquor licences, wept as he left court.

"Truth has won," Kejriwal told reporters after the verdict, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of using a "political conspiracy" to finish AAP.

Denying wrongdoing

On Friday, a Delhi court cleared him, his former deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others of all charges.

RECOMMENDED

A key opponent to Modi, he had consistently denied wrongdoing.

Rekha Gupta, a member of Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, was elected as chief minister of the sprawling megacity of more than 30 million people in February 2025.

Kejriwal began his career as a tax collector but quit his civil service job to become an anti-corruption crusader, bringing him national fame.

Several of Modi's opponents have faced criminal investigation or trial in recent years, including two state chief ministers.

In August 2025, the government introduced a bill to remove politicians if they are arrested and detained for 30 days, which opponents called a "chilling" bid to crush constitutional safeguards.

RelatedTRT World - Who is Arvind Kejriwal?: Modi's opponent released from prison on bail
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
London's Churchill statue sprayed with 'Zionist war criminal' graffiti
German parliament passes stringent asylum rules
Ankara rolls out COP31 digital hub to expand climate inclusion: Turkish first lady
Hungary, Slovakia seek joint probe into Druzhba pipeline damage
Pakistan foils drone attack as tensions simmer along Afghanistan border
World’s largest aircraft carrier reaches Israeli shores amid US military buildup
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: poll
Why has Zimbabwe banned lithium export?
Public transportation disrupted across Germany amid two-day strike
AI company Anthropic rejects Pentagon's request to loosen safeguards
Arab tourists flock to Russia amid the country's closer ties with the Gulf
Civil war in Sudan puts charity kitchen workers at risk
Amazon bets on Texas and custom Trainium chips to challenge Nvidia in AI race in US
Japan's ruling party approves plans to beef up intelligence amid defence overhaul
Iran offers to mediate as Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes escalate