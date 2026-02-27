An Indian court acquitted the former chief minister of the capital Delhi on Friday in a long-running corruption probe the man had called a "political conspiracy" by the ruling party.

Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal was Delhi's chief minister before losing elections in 2025 in the midst of the judicial proceedings.

Kejriwal, 57, who spent several months in jail after he was arrested in March 2024 on accusations that his administration received kickbacks from the allocation of liquor licences, wept as he left court.

"Truth has won," Kejriwal told reporters after the verdict, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of using a "political conspiracy" to finish AAP.

Denying wrongdoing

On Friday, a Delhi court cleared him, his former deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others of all charges.