Ukrainian delegation travels to US for peace discussions
A Ukrainian delegation, including senior officials, is set to travel to the US this weekend for talks on resolving the conflict.
Discussions aim to review Washington’s plan for peace in Ukraine. [File photo] / AP
November 28, 2025

Ukrainian negotiators are set to visit the United States this weekend to discuss Washington's plan to end the war in Ukraine, a senior official told AFP on Friday.

"The delegation is planning to meet with the American side at the end of this week," the source said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The delegation, which includes senior security official Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, is expected to meet with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and former White House adviser Jared Kushner, according to Bloomberg News.

Talks may take place in Florida, the source added.

Former Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, was initially scheduled to join the discussions but was dismissed on Friday, the official said.

