Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed strong support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting what they described as separatist moves and parallel structures that threaten the unity of the Horn of Africa nation, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh during his one-day official visit.
According to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Wednesday, the two leaders during their meeting on Tuesday in Riyadh, stressed their “unwavering support” for the unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia and for preserving the country’s stability, development and the welfare of its people.
They also repudiated the declaration of mutual recognition between Israeli authorities and the breakaway Somaliland region, which they said reinforces unilateral separatist actions, violates international law and escalates regional tensions.
In late December last year, Israel announced that it had recognised Somaliland as an independent state.
Somaliland has functioned as a de facto autonomous region since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991. It has failed to gain formal international recognition, while Somalia’s federal government reiterates that the region is an integral part of its territory.
Unified support for legitimate government in Yemen
Turning to Yemen, Ankara and Riyadh reiterated their backing for the country’s legitimate government, represented by the Presidential Leadership Council and the Yemeni government, and underlined the importance of safeguarding Yemen’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.
The Turkish side voiced support for Saudi Arabia’s role in Yemen and for efforts led by the head of the Presidential Leadership Council to resolve the crisis and advance national reconciliation, including a call for a comprehensive conference in Riyadh bringing together all southern groups.
Preserving Sudan’s unity,
On Sudan, the two countries reaffirmed a resolute stance aimed at preserving Sudan’s unity, security and sovereignty, while rejecting any illegitimate or parallel structures outside the country’s lawful institutions.
They stressed the need to prevent Sudan from becoming a hub for conflict, illicit activity and the illegal flow of foreign weapons, while urging protection of civilians and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid in line with international humanitarian law and the Jeddah Declaration of May 2023.
Türkiye praised Saudi efforts to help end the war and ease the suffering of the Sudanese people, while Riyadh expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s humanitarian assistance and crisis-response activities.
Both sides welcomed the Sudanese Armed Forces’ decision to keep the Adre border crossing with Chad open for a longer period and to reopen several airports and border crossings to facilitate humanitarian deliveries.
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince call for Israel’s withdrawal from Syria
On Syria, Ankara and Riyadh commended what they called responsible steps by the Syrian government to preserve security, stability and territorial integrity, and welcomed international efforts to support Damascus and lift sanctions.
They voiced support for the January 30 ceasefire and integration agreement, reaffirmed backing for efforts to combat terrorist groups and promote civil peace, and reiterated condemnation of repeated Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty.
The two sides renewed their call for Israel’s immediate withdrawal from all occupied Syrian territories, warning that continued attacks undermine international law and risk wider regional escalation.