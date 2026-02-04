Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed strong support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting what they described as separatist moves and parallel structures that threaten the unity of the Horn of Africa nation, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh during his one-day official visit.

According to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Wednesday, the two leaders during their meeting on Tuesday in Riyadh, stressed their “unwavering support” for the unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia and for preserving the country’s stability, development and the welfare of its people.

They also repudiated the declaration of mutual recognition between Israeli authorities and the breakaway Somaliland region, which they said reinforces unilateral separatist actions, violates international law and escalates regional tensions.

In late December last year, Israel announced that it had recognised Somaliland as an independent state.

Somaliland has functioned as a de facto autonomous region since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991. It has failed to gain formal international recognition, while Somalia’s federal government reiterates that the region is an integral part of its territory.

Unified support for legitimate government in Yemen

Turning to Yemen, Ankara and Riyadh reiterated their backing for the country’s legitimate government, represented by the Presidential Leadership Council and the Yemeni government, and underlined the importance of safeguarding Yemen’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The Turkish side voiced support for Saudi Arabia’s role in Yemen and for efforts led by the head of the Presidential Leadership Council to resolve the crisis and advance national reconciliation, including a call for a comprehensive conference in Riyadh bringing together all southern groups.

Preserving Sudan’s unity,