Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that reaching lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war was "now quite close".

“In my view, after four years of war, we are now quite close to a lasting peace. At the very least, we see that several areas that are key to peace are being discussed in an exceptionally serious manner," Fidan told journalists at the Turkish Embassy in Paris on Tuesday following a Coalition of the Willing summit on Ukraine.

Underlining the significance of the Paris summit, Fidan said he had represented Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the meeting, which was also attended by the leaders of countries and institutions such as the EU and NATO. "Important issues were discussed," he said.

"What we see is that, if signed, this will not merely be a peace agreement that ends the war in Ukraine. It will also determine, in the long term, the modalities of peace between Russia and Europe in the new era. At the same time, it will be a comprehensive agreement that shapes Russia’s regional policies going forward," the Turkish foreign minister added.

Related TRT World - How the Ukraine war is increasingly threatening Black Sea security

'Only natural for Türkiye to assume responsibility for Black Sea security'

Fidan said monitoring a potential future ceasefire, maintaining Ukraine’s deterrence, and the possibility of military measures in case a ceasefire is violated were all among issues discussed.

“From the very beginning, militarily speaking, under the instructions of our president, our armed forces have always maintained a position that Türkiye would assume responsibility for a naval component to be established in the event of peace. I believe significant progress has been made on this.

"Considering that Türkiye is a NATO member with the largest fleet in the Black Sea, it is only natural for Türkiye to assume responsibility for Black Sea security ... Hopefully, the peace agreement will be signed as soon as possible, preventing further loss of life and bringing stability to the region," he further stated.

Fidan said that another session on Tuesday focused on Ukraine's economic recovery in the event of a potential peace deal.

He emphasised President Erdogan's sensitivity on the matter and said no country is "more capable than Türkiye when it comes to healing wounds."

"We are good at healing both our own wounds and those of people in need. Economic investment and the expertise of our businesspeople, especially in infrastructure, is extremely important. We believe that once peace is achieved, Türkiye will play a major role in economic revitalisation and development,” he added.

Fidan said he also held meetings with heads of state, discussed important issues, and evaluated issues on the agenda with EU officials.

Israeli actions in Syria ‘provocative’

Fidan added he had also discussed several issues with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani, who was also in Paris for a separate trilateral meeting with the US and Israel. He added that Ankara continues to monitor talks between the three sides.