Iraq’s North Oil Company said on Wednesday it resumed oil exports through Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, restarting crude flows via the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, which was shut ​for more than a decade.

In a statement carried by the state news agency INA, the company said operations resumed via the Saralo pumping station, with an initial export capacity of 250,000 barrels per day.

The move follows an agreement between Iraq’s federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to reactivate a key export route and support Iraq’s oil export system, the agency reported.

The KRG said on Tuesday that it has reached an understanding with Baghdad to resume oil exports through the region to Türkiye’s port of Ceyhan.

The reopening of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline provides an alternative route to another pipeline from the Kurdistan region.

Exports via the 960 km pipeline, which once handled about 0.5 percent of global supply, were halted in 2014 after repeated attacks by Daesh terrorists, says Reuters.