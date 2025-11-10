Two Palestinians, including a child, have been killed in an Israeli artillery strike in southern Gaza, in what local authorities called the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told Anadolu on Monday that Israeli forces shelled the Ramida area east of Khan Younis, killing the two victims. The strike also hit other eastern districts of the city, which remain under Israeli control.

It was unclear whether the victims had crossed the “yellow line”, a buffer zone separating Israeli-controlled territory from areas where Palestinians are allowed to move.

Israeli forces have routinely opened fire on civilians approaching the boundary, even without crossing it.

The “yellow line” — established under the Gaza ceasefire plan — divides nearly half of the enclave’s territory, with the Israeli-controlled zone in the east and the Palestinian movement area in the west.

The Israeli army claimed the two Palestinians had crossed into the restricted zone and approached its forces operating in the south.