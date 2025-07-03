WAR ON GAZA
4 min read
US contractors fire live rounds as desperate Palestinians seek food in Gaza
Videos and testimony reveal chaotic scenes and alleged misconduct at the controversial American-run aid sites as Gaza reels under siege and starvation.
US contractors fire live rounds as desperate Palestinians seek food in Gaza
Palestinians gather at an aid distribution point set up by GHF, near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 25, 2025. / AFP
July 3, 2025

American contractors working at aid distribution sites in Gaza have fired live ammunition, stun grenades and pepper spray at Palestinians scrambling for food, according to video evidence and testimonies obtained by the Associated Press.

Two US contractors who worked at the controversial sites described a disturbing pattern of violence and mismanagement.

They said many of the security guards hired by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) were poorly trained and operated with little oversight.

"There are innocent people being hurt. Badly. Needlessly," one contractor said.

The contractors provided videos showing chaotic crowds pressed between metal gates, with the sound of gunfire and stun grenades echoing in the background.

In some clips, English-speaking men can be heard encouraging each other as shots ring out.

One contractor said live rounds were sometimes fired into the ground or air, but at times directly toward civilians.

He described an incident where a Palestinian man dropped to the ground after a contractor opened fire.

According to internal documents, non-lethal weapons like pepper spray, rubber pellets, and stun grenades were used routinely, even in the absence of physical threats.

During a single food distribution in June, 37 stun grenades, 60 pepper spray canisters, and other crowd-control tools were deployed.

A photo shared by a contractor shows a woman unconscious in a donkey cart, reportedly after being hit in the head by part of a stun grenade.

The GHF, a Delaware-registered nonprofit backed by the Israeli government, was created in February to distribute food in Gaza.

The US pledged $30 million to support its operations, though other funding sources remain unclear.

Journalists are barred from accessing the sites, which are located in Israeli military-controlled areas.

Safe Reach Solutions, the logistics company contracted to manage operations, said no serious injuries had occurred and described the measures taken as necessary "at the height of desperation" to protect civilians and staff.

But internal SRS documents reviewed by the AP said that people were injured during 31 percent of distributions over a two-week period in June.

The report did not specify the nature or severity of the injuries.

Palestinians attempting to access food from the GHF sites say they are caught between Israeli fire on the roads and American contractors at the gates.

"We have come here to get food for our families. We have nothing," one contractor recalled Palestinians telling him.

"Why does the army shoot at us? Why do you shoot at us?"

Surveillance and data concerns

RECOMMENDED

Contractors said surveillance cameras with facial recognition were used to monitor crowds.

They alleged that US and Israeli personnel worked side-by-side in a control room on the Israeli side of the Kerem Abu Salem crossing, cross-referencing faces with known data.

Internal documents referenced a "POI Mugs Card" showing individuals deemed suspicious.

Contractors were reportedly told to photograph anyone who looked "out of place", though criteria were never defined.

GHF denied using biometrics or collecting intelligence and said it coordinates with Israeli authorities as required.

RelatedTRT Global - Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch

A rushed rollout

Contractors described the early stages of the GHF operation as disorganised and unsafe.

Many security personnel were hired just days before deployment, with some lacking military or weapons experience.

Rules of engagement were not shared until after distributions had begun.

Some guards had not even calibrated their weapons, increasing risks of inaccurate fire.

One internal email described the sites as "not sustainable" and "not safe".

"If operations continue in this manner," one contractor warned, "innocent aid seekers will continue to be needlessly injured. And possibly killed."

Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

Palestinians have recorded killings of more than 56,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.


Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.


Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Washington allocates $3.8 billion in annual military funding to its long-standing ally Israel.


Since October 2023, the US has spent more than $22 billion supporting Israel's genocide in Gaza and wars in neighbouring countries.


Despite senior US officials criticising Israel regarding the high civilian death toll in Gaza, Washington has, thus far, resisted calls to place conditions on any arms transfers.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark