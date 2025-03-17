Aitaroun, Lebanon - Sitting under the boughs of her lemon tree and surrounded by debris, the grief-filled wails of 76-year-old Mariam Khrayzat reverberate off the rubble and a mass of metal rods erupting from the gaping hole of what was once her home. Almost entirely destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, her ancestral home in the southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun stands as a monument to repeated loss.

Israel began bombing southern Lebanon on October 8, 2023, after Hezbollah fighters launched attacks in solidarity with Gaza and the Palestinian group Hamas. A day earlier, on October 7, it had carried out an assault on Israel.

Forced to flee the violence that escalated into a war by September 2024, Khrayzat returned home in early February, after 460 days, when Israeli forces retreated. What she found was devastation: her home bombed, ransacked by Israeli soldiers for the third time in her lifetime.

“They uprooted the [olive] trees, they demolished the buildings, they took the furniture and burned it,” Khrayzat cried.



Stolen land

Her home is just one among some 40,000 destroyed by Israeli air strikes, which have also killed around 4,000 people across Lebanon - including former Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah. The World Bank estimates that reconstruction and recovery will cost around $11 billion.

Israel’s widespread destruction across southern Lebanon has drawn international condemnation. The UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Housing, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, warned that Israel’s actions may constitute “domicide ” - the systematic, arbitrary destruction of civilian housing in violent conflict, a crime not yet recognised under international law.

In her garden of navel oranges, lemons, and grapevines planted in her youth, Khrayzat’s land remains booby-trapped with Israeli explosives. A massive olive tree lies on its side, uprooted, a once living relic of her late grandfather, who planted it before he was killed by Zionist militias during the Nakba in 1948. Another olive tree, one that was centuries old, was stolen from her garden by Israeli forces months earlier.

For the people of southern Lebanon whose culture and livelihoods are deeply rooted in their land, the losses extend beyond the scattered bricks of their bombed-out homes.

“Trees [pine] for their owners when they’re not next to them,” she said of her stolen olive tree. “[My grandfather] didn’t pay gold liras [for this land] so that the Israelis would take it. We paid for it so that our children and grandchildren would live in it,” she said.



Under siege

Aitaroun is one of 37 villages that have seen entire neighbourhoods reduced to rubble by Israeli air strikes.

Incinerated rooms. Cans of chickpeas. Discarded mattresses. Graffiti with the Star of David. Insults in Hebrew and English. This is what remains in the homes still left standing, remnants of Israeli soldiers who occupied Aitaroun until early February during their ground invasion of southern Lebanon, which began on October 1, 2024.

In response, one resident defiantly sprayed a line of poetry in Arabic by the late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish: “On this land, is life worth living.”

Under the US and France- brokered ceasefire, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from Lebanon by January 26, 2025, but the deadline was extended to February 18 after Israel refused to fully withdraw from Lebanon .

Even now, months later, Israel continues to occupy several areas, including five border outposts and until late February the town of Yaroun, which overlooks the Blue Line, the still un-demarcated Israel-Lebanon border.

“This modus operandi is not a first for Israel, it might be on scale,” Etienne Copp é , an architect-restorer at the French Institute of the Near East told TRT World. He referenced previous instances of destruction, including the Nakba in 1948—when such destruction went undocumented— as well as Israel’s past bombings in Lebanon and parts of southern Syria.

Heritage experts have also raised concerns over Israel’s destruction of historic and archaeological sites in southern Lebanon. Among them is the ancient port city of Tyre, home to UNESCO-listed Roman ruins , which was bombed in October 2024. At that same time, the village of Mhaibib–home to the Shrine of Prophet Benjamin–was completely destroyed by Israeli soldiers who filmed the controlled demolition, levelling it completely.

While Israel’s intentions for such widespread destruction in southern Lebanon remain unclear, questions arose after the death of renowned Israeli archaeologist and settlement advocate Ze’ev Erlich in November 20204.



Erlich was killed while accompanying Israeli forces to inspect a historical site in southern Lebanon. His presence prompted Lebanon’s Minister of Culture , Mohammed Wissam Al-Murtada, to accuse Israel of attempting to legitimise territorial claims by linking the region to ancient Jewish history.

“To misuse science to prove the rights of Israel, in my opinion … that is way more destructive,” Coppé said of Elrich’s presence, “because [the Israelis are] creating a narrative.”

Resisting occupation



Splintered terracotta tiles, craters in living rooms and collapsed roofs mark the destroyed villas of Yaroun’s diaspora ––Lebanese emigrants who built their homes with decades of hard-earned savings in the US, Australia, Canada, and beyond.

Even as Israeli gunfire could be heard firing deeper in Yaroun in early February when the town was still occupied by Israeli soldiers, a handful of residents would drive to a temporary UN peacekeeping barricade every day, hoping to return home. Among them was Muhammad Nur-Udeen from the nearby village of Doueir, who drove to the barricade daily with his wife in a small act of protest against Israel’s continued occupation.

“The ‘bare minimum’ means that we should offer something of our time as an honour to those who died with their lives. Whatever our religion, sect, or class… we must be present,” he said defiantly.

The valleys of southern Lebanon are bathed in golden sunlight. Thousands of olive trees line the land, punctuated with lemons, oranges, and white walnut blossoms signalling the arrival of spring. But the land is also scarred with destruction–craters from air strikes, mounds of rubble, and the shattered remains of Khiam, a town at the centre of some of the war’s fiercest clashes.