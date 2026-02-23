The killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho,” marks one of the most significant blows dealt by Mexican authorities to drug trafickers in years.

In terms of significance, El Mencho’s death is comparable to the arrests of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman in 2016 and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada in 2024, both known cartel bosses.

El Mencho’s death has descended several Mexican cities into chaos as his loyalists bombed and burned state and private property.

As the longtime leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, El Mencho was considered among the most powerful and violent figures in Mexico’s criminal underworld.

His organisation rose to prominence in the aftermath of the weakening and fragmentation of the Sinaloa Cartel, once the country’s dominant drug trafficking network.

Following the extradition of key leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, rival groups competed to fill the vacuum, with the CJNG ultimately emerging as a dominant force.

Capitalising drug routes

For decades, Mexico has been at the centre of an intensifying conflict centred around drugs that has claimed more than 400,000 lives since 2006, with over 125,000 people reported missing. Within this landscape, the CJNG has emerged as one of the most aggressive and rapidly expanding groups.

Cities such as Tijuana and Culiacan have witnessed heavily armed groups deploying improvised armoured vehicles in clashes with security forces, while civilians are often caught in the crossfire.

In several of these regions, the CJNG has been a key actor in escalating violence.

Mexico’s role as a key transit hub in the global trade of drugs fuels the violence. The CJNG has capitalised on drug routes, trafficking cocaine from South America, synthetic drugs such as fentanyl, and domestically produced methamphetamine to the United States and beyond.

In return, money and weapons flow back, sustaining a multi-billion-dollar illicit economy that empowers criminal organisations. The CJNG has used these resources to expand rapidly across multiple regions.

Cartels have entrenched themselves by recruiting young men from economically vulnerable regions, offering income and protection while expanding their influence through corruption within state institutions, including law enforcement and the judiciary.

The CJNG, in particular, has built its strength through aggressive recruitment and territorial expansion. The result is a system in which violence is persistent and fear widespread, with implications extending beyond Mexico’s borders.

Broader agenda