WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Turkish parliament warns Israel over mistreatment of its citizens, demands their return
Warning comes in motion passed unanimously by parliament condemning Israel's attacks on humanitarian aid flotillas bound for Gaza.
Turkish parliament warns Israel over mistreatment of its citizens, demands their return
Türkiye’s parliament unanimously adopts a resolution condemning attacks on Gaza-bound humanitarian flotillas during a General Assembly session. / AA
October 8, 2025

Turkish citizens, including members of parliament, must not be mistreated and must be released and allowed to return to Türkiye, the Turkish parliament said on Wednesday, warning Israel "in the strongest terms" to this end.

The warning came in a motion passed unanimously by the parliament condemning Israel's attacks on humanitarian aid flotillas bound for Gaza.

The parliament said the Global Sumud Flotilla has become the powerful voice of humanity against the oppression faced by the Palestinians, noting: "Israel, adding another to its ongoing history of genocide and other war crimes, attacked the (Global) Sumud Flotilla, a civilian and peaceful initiative, in international waters, obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and once again recklessly violating international law."

Stressing that Israel's Wednesday attack on the Conscience Ship, which is part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, despite the outcry of the international community, is "a heinous attack" that targets the Turkish parliament as well, it said.

RelatedTRT World - Israel’s Gaza genocide surpasses all terrorism: Turkish parliament speaker

The parliament also called on all parliaments and international parliamentary assemblies to take a united stand and raise their voices to ensure that Israel's occupation of the Palestinian people ends, unhindered aid to the Gazans is delivered, and Israel is held accountable for the crimes it has committed.

RECOMMENDED

"We will be the pioneers and persistent pursuers of holding Israeli occupation forces accountable in international courts for all crimes committed against our members of parliament and members of the Sumud and Freedom Flotillas," it highlighted.

Noting that three of its members are also detained on the Conscience Ship, the parliament expressed support for all detained Turkish citizens and all other "heroes who set out to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza."

It also expressed confidence that the international community will continue to respond strongly to Israeli attacks, and that all obstacles to a free and sovereign Palestine will be overcome as soon as possible.

RelatedTRT World - ‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse

Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out