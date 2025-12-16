A new proposal has been made in Türkiye to establish a critical minerals authority to assess the country’s potential in rare earth elements (REEs), according to the chair of the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) Mining Council.

Speaking to Anadolu, Ibrahim Halil Kirsan highlighted the wide uses of rare earths across various sectors, including electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, renewable energy, industrial robots, and the defence industry, adding that they are also a cornerstone of trade wars between China, the US, and the EU.

Kirsan noted that REEs and other critical minerals have reshaped countries' geopolitical priorities, amid “a new industrial revolution.”

“The world is heading toward a mineral supply crisis, similar to the oil shocks of the 1970s, minerals are becoming the new oil,” he said.

National security and supply risks

Kirsan stated that the digitalisation and electrification efforts in many sectors, as well as the increasing use of clean energy technologies, have led developed nations to view access to critical and strategic minerals as a matter of national security.

He highlighted China's control of roughly 70% of the global critical mineral production as of last year, with Türkiye, located at a geographical crossroads between Asia and Europe, a crucial country with important mining potential.

Noting that Türkiye ranks eighth among 168 nations in mineral diversity, 22nd in reserves, and 28th in value, he called the country “one of the leading candidates in the field of REEs.”