At least 55 people have died and 13 others are missing after heavy floods ravaged central Vietnam this week, according to the disaster management department.

Floods swept through central Vietnam and the Central Highlands, causing extensive damage and more than $340 million in economic losses, Vietnam News reported, citing the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention.

Dak Lak area reported 27 fatalities, with eight others missing, while 14 people were killed and two others were missing in Khanh Hoa.

Five deaths were reported each in Gia Lai and Lam Dong, while two fatalities were recorded in both Thua Thien Hue and Da Nang.

Two more were reported missing in Da Nang and one in Quang Trị province.