No negative outcome in second round of Russia-Ukraine talks: Türkiye
Ukraine has proposed to Moscow a new meeting for the end of this month and demanded the return of children from Russia.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov says Kiev has proposed to Moscow a new meeting for end of this month. / Reuters
June 2, 2025

The second round of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks concluded in Istanbul's Ciragan Palace on Monday after over an hour, an Anadolu Agency correspondent reported.

After the talks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that this round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul did not have a negative outcome.

Russia was represented by a delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, while Ukraine's delegation was headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The Ukrainian delegation also included the foreign minister, head of intelligence, and chief of the General Staff.

Speaking in a press conference at the Vilnius Summit with B9 and Nordic countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the end of talks, saying he was waiting for Umerov's report.

"They (delegations) exchanged documents through the Turkish side, and we are preparing a new release of prisoners of war," he said.

Following the talks, Umerov said Kiev has proposed to Moscow a new meeting for end of this month.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office and a member of the delegation, said on Telegram that Ukraine demanded the return of children, who, according to Kiev were "illegally deported, forcibly relocated" to the Russia-controlled territories.

Istanbul also hosted the previous round of talks on May 16, which had resulted in the largest prisoner swap between the two countries since the start of the Moscow-Kiev conflict, now in its fourth year.

Türkiye has maintained close ties with both Russia and Ukraine throughout the war and has repeatedly offered its mediation to facilitate dialogue and peace efforts.

