Pro-EU Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski is set to face historian Karol Nawrocki in Poland's presidential runoff on June 1, an exit poll showed after the first round.

An overall victory for Trzaskowski would be a boost for the centrist government led by former European Council chief Donald Tusk, which has been at loggerheads with the current president.

A victory for Nawrocki would likely extend the political deadlock and analysts predict that fresh parliamentary elections may have to be called.

Trzaskowski was expected to get 31.2 percent of the vote and Nawrocki 29.7 percent in Sunday's first round, according to an Ipsos poll based on 90 percent of the votes. Preliminary results are expected early Monday.

"This result shows... how determined we have to be, how much work lies ahead of us," Trzaskowski, 53, told supporters in the southeastern town of Sandomierz.

Nawrocki, 42, struck a defiant tone: "We must win these elections to prevent one political camp's monopoly of power," he said.

The far-right in Poland with its two candidates -- multi-millionaire entrepreneur Slawomir Mentzen and MEP Grzegorz Braun -- tipped to receive more than 20 percent between the two of them.

"This is the greatest success in the history of our political camp," Mentzen said.

Wojciech Przybylski, head of the Res Publica foundation, said "Trzaskowski can't be absolutely sure of winning".

"The runoff result will depend on turnout and mobilisation among youths who voted for Mentzen" and candidate Adrian Zandberg, he told AFP.