US President Donald Trump’s special envoy has announced the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, saying the focus will shift to demilitarisation, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.

“Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the full demilitarisation and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorised personnel,” Steve Witkoff said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

He said the US expects Hamas to fully comply with its obligations under the agreement, including “the immediate return of the final deceased hostage.”

“Failure to do so will bring serious consequences,” Witkoff added.

Israel killed more than 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza over a two-year period starting in October 2023.

A fragile ceasefire is in place in the enclave for the last three months. The first phase of the plan included the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.