US President Donald Trump’s special envoy has announced the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, saying the focus will shift to demilitarisation, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.
“Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the full demilitarisation and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorised personnel,” Steve Witkoff said in a statement on X on Wednesday.
He said the US expects Hamas to fully comply with its obligations under the agreement, including “the immediate return of the final deceased hostage.”
“Failure to do so will bring serious consequences,” Witkoff added.
Israel killed more than 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza over a two-year period starting in October 2023.
A fragile ceasefire is in place in the enclave for the last three months. The first phase of the plan included the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.
‘Indispensable mediation efforts’
Witkoff also thanked Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar “for their indispensable mediation efforts that made all progress to date possible.”
Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and the US act as both mediators and guarantors for the Gaza deal, which came into effect on October 10 after two years of Israel’s genocide.
Ankara is prepared to contribute to any international force, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said last month, arguing that Türkiye has acted as “the voice of the human conscience” in response to Israeli actions in Gaza.
The US State Department also welcomed Palestinian support for Trump’s 20-point plan, underscoring Washington’s commitment to ending the war in Gaza.
"We welcome the Palestinian Presidency’s support for President Trump’s historic 20-Point Peace Plan," the bureau of Near Eastern Affairs said on X on Wednesday.
"The US remains committed to bringing an end to the war in Gaza and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East."