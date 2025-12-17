WORLD
Protesters chanting 'globalise intifada' will face arrest: UK police
London’s Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police say "words have meaning and consequence" as officers are briefed to take action at future protests
In a joint statement, London’s Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police said the move followed Sunday’s mass shooting in Australia / Reuters
December 17, 2025

Police in the UK have said they will arrest people who hold placards or chant the phrase “globalise the intifada,” arguing that the slogan now carries heightened risk in the wake of recent attacks on Jewish communities.

The term "intifada," an Arabic word meaning "uprising," came into widespread use during the Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip in 1987.

In a joint statement, London’s Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police said the move followed Sunday’s mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

Fifteen people were killed on Sunday when two suspected shooters—father and son—opened fire along the beach in Sydney, the New South Wales capital and Australia’s largest city by population.​​​​​

The two forces also referred to a knife attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, northern England, on Oct. 2, in which two people were killed.

“Violent acts have taken place, the context has changed—words have meaning and consequence. We will act decisively and make arrests,” the police said.

They added: “We know communities are concerned about placards and chants such as ‘globalise the intifada,’ and those using it at future protests or in a targeted way should expect" the two forces “to take action.”

The statement said frontline officers would be briefed on what police described as an “enhanced approach,” and that powers under the Public Order Act would be used, "including conditions around London synagogues during services.”

"Visible patrols and protective security measures around synagogues, schools, and community venues have been stepped up in London and Greater Manchester. We are intensifying investigations into hate crime, and Counter Terrorism Policing continues to operate 24/7 to identify and disrupt threats," it added.

