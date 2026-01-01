WAR ON GAZA
Israel kills Palestinian child in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Medical sources report new casualties as Gaza faces continued violence and unsafe living conditions.
Palestinians walk past the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the war, on the New Year's Eve, in Jabalia, Gaza. / Reuters
January 1, 2026

Israeli army forces have killed a Palestinian child and wounded four people in Gaza, in a new violation of a ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

The sources told Anadolu Agency that an 11-year-old girl lost her life when Israeli forces opened fire toward the town of Jabalia al-Nazla in northern Gaza.

Four Palestinians were also wounded by Israeli gunfire near the Nemsawi Cemetery in the southern city of Khan Younis, the sources said.

A child and a woman were among the wounded, who were taken to the Nasser Medical Complex for treatment.

Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement that halted a two-year Israeli genocide that has killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others since October 2023.

According to the Gaza government media office, at least 416 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,110 wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Deadly fire in displacement shelter

In a separate incident, a Palestinian mother and her child were killed and another person injured after a fire broke out in a tent sheltering displaced families in Gaza City, the Civil Defense said.

In a statement, the organisation said its teams recovered two bodies and evacuated an injured person following the blaze at the Al-Yarmouk shelter in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood of central Gaza City.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians across Gaza are living in tents and temporary shelters amid a severe shortage of safe housing, after Israel’s two-year war destroyed large residential areas and forced mass displacement.

Most makeshift shelters lack basic safety measures and are vulnerable to fires, particularly as residents rely on primitive heating and cooking methods due to prolonged power cuts and acute fuel shortages.

