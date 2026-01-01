Israeli army forces have killed a Palestinian child and wounded four people in Gaza, in a new violation of a ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

The sources told Anadolu Agency that an 11-year-old girl lost her life when Israeli forces opened fire toward the town of Jabalia al-Nazla in northern Gaza.

Four Palestinians were also wounded by Israeli gunfire near the Nemsawi Cemetery in the southern city of Khan Younis, the sources said.

A child and a woman were among the wounded, who were taken to the Nasser Medical Complex for treatment.

Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement that halted a two-year Israeli genocide that has killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others since October 2023.

According to the Gaza government media office, at least 416 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,110 wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.