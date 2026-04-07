US President Donald Trump has warned that "a whole civilisation will die" in Iran if the country does not heed his ultimatum to accept US war demands.

"A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.

Trump did not give details, but he has already said the US military could bomb Iran's bridges, power plants and other civilian infrastructure into the "stone age."

Trump has announced a deadline of midnight GMT Tuesday for Iran to end its de facto closing of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow, strategic waterway used to transport oil and other commodities.

On Monday, he said a temporary ceasefire proposal being circulated was insufficient.

Iran has rejected US pressure, with state media reporting that the authorities are insisting that, instead of just a ceasefire, it wants a full end to the war.