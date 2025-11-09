TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
Syria's al Sharaa lands in US for meeting with Trump
President Ahmad al Sharaa's visit comes one day after the US delisted him from a "terrorism blacklist."
The Syrian president is expected to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on November 10. / Reuters
November 9, 2025

Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa arrived in the US for official meetings, according to the SANA news agency.

It said al Sharaa travelled to the US on Saturday after attending the COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil on November 6.

The Syrian president is expected to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on November 10.

The visit comes a day after Washington removed him from a “terrorism blacklist,” a move that was widely expected.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said al Sharaa's government had been meeting US demands, including on working to find missing Americans and on eliminating any remaining chemical weapons.

"These actions are being taken in recognition of the progress demonstrated by the Syrian leadership after the departure of Bashar al Assad and more than 50 years of repression under the Assad regime," Pigott said.

