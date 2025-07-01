An Israeli air strike hit Al-Baqa Cafe, one of few places in Palestine's Gaza where journalists could access the internet and report from, killing at least 33 people.

Among the dead is Palestinian photojournalist and filmmaker Ismail Abu Hatab, who had survived a previous attack in 2023.

Well-known Palestinian journalist Bayan Abu Sultan was also among the dozens injured.

Many rights groups accuse Israel of systematically targeting journalists in Gaza, with 228 killed since October 7, 2023, making it the deadliest place in the world to be a journalist.