Israeli forces have stormed the campus of Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank, wounding at least three Palestinian students with live ammunition and causing dozens more to suffer from tear gas inhalation, Palestinian officials said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams treated three students for gunshot wounds to the legs sustained during the raid on Tuesday and transferred them to hospital for further treatment.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces fired live ammunition, tear gas canisters and stun grenades as they entered the university campus, triggering panic among students and staff.

Nirdin Al Mimi, Birzeit University’s public relations officer, told WAFA that two additional students were injured after falling while trying to flee the scene, while several others suffered from suffocation caused by tear gas.

Al Mimi said that around 8,000 students were present on campus at the time of the incursion, adding that Israeli soldiers smashed and damaged the university’s main gate before storming multiple buildings and faculties.

She also confirmed that Israeli forces seized equipment belonging to the student movement and carried out arrests during the offensive.

Detention and condemnation

During the raid, Israeli forces detained Assem Khalil, the university’s Vice President for Academic Affairs, according to university officials.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education strongly condemned the raid, saying it represents a blatant violation of international norms and conventions that protect educational institutions.