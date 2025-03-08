At least 10 people have died in floods caused by heavy rains in Argentina on Friday, according to initial reports.

Buenos Aires Province Security Minister Javier Alonso told reporters that a flood disaster struck the port city of Bahia Blanca, resulting in 10 deaths.

Alonso warned that the death toll could rise as floodwaters recede. “So far, we know that 10 people have died, but unfortunately, we fear this number may increase,” he said.

Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni said on social media that President Javier Milei has cancelled planned trips and issued instructions to ensure aid teams reach the affected region.

The National Integrated Risk Management System, known as Sinagir, part of the National Security Ministry, declared a red alert for Bahia Blanca and said civil defence teams have been deployed.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo said on X: “A terrible situation for the people of Bahia. We offer all our support and solidarity during this difficult time. We have approved the budget allocated for the region. Hopefully, the situation improves as soon as possible.”