CLIMATE
1 min read
Heavy rains trigger deadly floods in Argentina's Bahia Blanca
“So far, we know that 10 people have died, but unfortunately, we fear this number may increase,” an official says.
00:00
Heavy rains trigger deadly floods in Argentina's Bahia Blanca
Argentina Floods / AP
March 8, 2025

At least 10 people have died in floods caused by heavy rains in Argentina on Friday, according to initial reports.

Buenos Aires Province Security Minister Javier Alonso told reporters that a flood disaster struck the port city of Bahia Blanca, resulting in 10 deaths.

Alonso warned that the death toll could rise as floodwaters recede. “So far, we know that 10 people have died, but unfortunately, we fear this number may increase,” he said.

Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni said on social media that President Javier Milei has cancelled planned trips and issued instructions to ensure aid teams reach the affected region.

The National Integrated Risk Management System, known as Sinagir, part of the National Security Ministry, declared a red alert for Bahia Blanca and said civil defence teams have been deployed.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo said on X: “A terrible situation for the people of Bahia. We offer all our support and solidarity during this difficult time. We have approved the budget allocated for the region. Hopefully, the situation improves as soon as possible.”

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, local media reported that more than 800 people have been evacuated from Bahia Blanca.

RelatedDeadly floods in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul leave trail of destruction

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices