Malaysia has sought help from Türkiye to bring home volunteers aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which was ambushed by Israel in international waters.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he requested assistance from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to bring Malaysian volunteers to Istanbul with a special aircraft, state news agency Bernama reported.

Israeli naval forces attacked and seized vessels of the GSF on Thursday and Friday, and detained more than 450 activists from over 50 countries. The flotilla had been attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s blockade of the enclave.

Anwar said he was in contact with the Malaysian delegation, led by Sani Araby, regarding efforts to bring home the Malaysian activists and volunteers.

“I have requested the good offices of President Erdogan to, if possible, bring our (Malaysian) volunteers from any location around Israel to Istanbul on a special Turkish aircraft that will be carrying his own citizens,” said Anwar.