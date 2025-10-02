US
3 min read
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Move is latest in an escalating conflict between administration and universities over allegations of antisemitism and diversity practices
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
US President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, September 30, 2025. / Reuters
October 2, 2025

The Trump administration has urged nine US universities to sign a multi-point agreement that would give them preferential access to federal funding in exchange for adopting a series of academic and policy standards, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The administration issued a detailed 10-point memo called the “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” designed to improve university standards and performance.

According to a letter sent to universities Wednesday, schools that agree to the requirements, such as banning race or sex-based hiring and admissions, freezing tuition for five years, limiting international undergraduates, requiring standardised tests and addressing grade inflation would receive priority access to significant federal funding.

RelatedTRT World - Here's how much the Trump administration is extracting from universities

The universities involved are Vanderbilt University, Dartmouth College, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Southern California, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Texas, the University of Arizona, Brown University and the University of Virginia, according to an official.

Schools that agree to the compact but later breach its terms may be required to repay federal funds received that year along with any private donations.

The letter said signing the compact would give the federal government “assurance” that the schools are complying with civil rights laws and are “pursuing federal priorities with vigor.”

The deal also prohibits employees from expressing political views on behalf of their institutions unless related to school matters.

RECOMMENDED

May Mailman, senior adviser for special projects at the White House, said the administration will not limit the compact signatories to priority access to federal funding but will also prioritise them for grants and invitations to White House events.

Mailman, spearheading the White House’s efforts to address alleged antisemitism and diversity issues on campuses, said the administration selected schools believed to be led by reform-focused presidents or boards dedicated to raising educational standards.

RelatedTRT World - White House shrugs off universities' letter slamming Trump's 'political interference'

The deal comes amid the Trump administration’s freezing of billions in federal funds to at least eight leading US universities, including Columbia and Brown universities, with which the administration has signed separate agreements, and Harvard, which is currently contesting the freeze in court.

Trump has threatened to cut federal funding for universities over a range of issues such as pro-Palestinian protests against US ally Israel's war in Gaza, climate initiatives and diversity, equity and inclusion programmes.

Last month, a federal judge ordered the administration to restore part of the funding cut from the University of California, Los Angeles in July as it faces a $1.2 billion settlement demand from the White House over alleged anti-Semitism on campus.

Trump has alleged the universities harbour "anti-American" values.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia