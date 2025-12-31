Türkiye will continue to lead efforts for peace, stability, and prosperity in 2026 while strengthening multilateral diplomacy and fulfilling its humanitarian responsibilities, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a New Year message.

In a statement shared on social media platforms NSosyal and X on Wednesday, Fidan said Türkiye had emerged over the past year as a trusted actor and key address for resolving crises across a wide geography, from Gaza and Ukraine to the South Caucasus and the Horn of Africa.

He said Ankara, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had pursued a multidimensional, proactive, balanced, and realistic foreign policy aimed at safeguarding national interests and defending what he described as Türkiye’s just causes.

“We worked tirelessly to protect our national interests, defend our rightful causes, and make Türkiye’s influence felt,” Fidan said.