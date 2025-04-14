Last week, the US imposed tariffs on an unprecedented scale, targeting more than 180 countries. China, in particular, was hit with a staggering 145 percent tariff on its exports to the US

In response, Beijing retaliated by imposing 125 percent tariffs on American exports to China—reinstating the rate initially introduced by the Trump administration before it was raised to 145 percent last Thursday. This defiance by China, aimed at a global superpower, is part of a measure not seen in decades.

In the face of Beijing’s defiance and fierce criticism even from his allies, Trump backed down, initiating a 90-day pause to all tariffs except China and decreasing most tariffs to 10 percent.

“The main motivation for Trump’s new policies is political rather than economic. The US administration’s rhetoric actually makes that quite clear,” a senior adviser at a Turkish government financial monitoring body, requesting anonymity due to the sensitive nature of his role, tells TRT World.

While Trump’s tariffs levied against both friends and foes are the highest the US has not seen in over a century, many American presidents and congressional leaders have long considered them useful tools serving various economic and political objectives of American governance for nearly 250 years.

In the late 18th century, at the birth of the United States, the Founding Fathers considered tariffs essential for generating revenue in an age when the new state had no real taxes to collect from its new citizens.

From 1776, the year the Declaration of Independence from the colonial power Britain declared, to the years of the Civil War in the 1860s, tariffs accounted for nearly 90 percent of the US federal government revenue.

While newly introduced taxes after the Civil War decreased the rate of tariffs in overall government revenues, they had still continued to account for at least half of state incomes until the early 20th century.

In the last seven decades, the role of tariffs for generating government income has significantly decreased, hovering around 2 percent of federal revenue.

Founding Fathers as tariff defenders

Beyond financial purposes, early US leaders—from George Washington and Alexander Hamilton to Thomas Jefferson—viewed tariffs as tools for building an independent economic system, distinct from European nations, primarily Britain, which had dominated the American colonies for nearly 150 years.

“I use no porter or cheese in my family, but such as is made in America,” wrote George Washington in a letter to Marquis de LaFayette, a pro-American French military officer and politician. Washington, the country’s first president and leader of its War of Independence, supported domestic production over imports.

Like Washington, Alexander Hamilton—the first US Secretary of the Treasury—was a fierce defender of tariffs and subsidies that were essential for the development of domestic manufacturing, including arms production, and for national security.

As a result, not surprisingly, the nation’s second law enacted by the new US Congress was The Tariff Act of 1789 signed by Washington on July 4, the day when the Declaration of Independence was proclaimed, placing a 5 percent tariff on all imports to the North American state.

“A free people ought not only to be armed, but disciplined; to which end a uniform and well-digested plan is requisite; and their safety and interest require that they should promote such manufactories as tend to render them independent of others for essential, particularly military, supplies,” declared Washington, during his first annual address to the US Congress in 1790.

Interestingly, Thomas Jefferson, a political rival of Washington, author of the Declaration of Independence, had an agreement with the nation’s first president on placement of tariffs to protect and back the country’s nascent markets against foreign competition.

Jefferson wrote a letter to politician Benjamin Austin stating: “Experience has taught me that manufactures are now as necessary to our independence as to our comfort… if those who quote me as of a different opinion will keep pace with me in purchasing nothing foreign where an equivalent of domestic fabric can be obtained, without regard to difference of price.”

The letter was written in 1816 after the War of 1812 with Great Britain, which once again showed American leaders that they could not rely upon foreign help or weapons to defend themselves against external threats.

That same year, Congress passed a protectionist tariff law to shield American industries from British exports from iron products to wool and cotton textiles as well as agricultural goods. Eight years after this law, in 1824, another protective measure was imposed on increased import duties on foreign products.

Did tariffs trigger the Civil War?