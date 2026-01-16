Recent political discussions in Germany have increasingly focused on the return of Syrian refugees, often overlooking the complex and precarious realities of life in Syria today.

While some political narratives frame return as a feasible or even desirable option, conditions in parts of Syria remain economically devastated after years of war.

At the same time, racism and Islamophobia , fuelled by German media—particularly the giant Axel Springer group—have been on the rise, contributing to a hostile social climate that places additional pressure on refugees.

For many Syrian refugees, returning to their country of origin is currently not a viable option.

Large numbers have lost their homes and livelihoods because of the devastating war, and economic opportunities remain limited. Without adequate financial support, returning could expose many refugees to hardship and insecurity.

Today, Syria is rebuilding from the ruins at a remarkable pace and could potentially surpass expectations, but practical solutions are needed to facilitate the return of refugees.

Germany’s parliamentary group leader of the governing conservative Union (CDU/CSU) in the Bundestag, Jens Spahn , reminded Syrian refugees that they have a responsibility and a “patriotic duty” to help rebuild their country.

Related TRT World - Germany backs Türkiye's role in European security after high-level talks in Berlin

He controversially proposed paying €1,000 to each Syrian immigrant who voluntarily returns home, arguing that Syrians have become an economic burden, consuming Germany’s resources and disrupting social and religious stability.

While Germany once set a global standard for post-war reconstruction, its economy is no longer the model of strength it once was. The country has entered a period of sustained decline and shows few signs of reversing course.

Germany has one of the oldest populations in the world, placing increasing strain on healthcare systems, pensions, and public finances, and contributing to staff shortages in hospitals and care homes.

Public services have become increasingly inefficient and unresponsive. The automotive industry—once the cornerstone of Germany’s economic success—has also experienced a significant decline.

Critics argue that this downturn is not merely structural but rather the result of poor governance, entrenched corruption, mismanagement, and political favouritism and inertia within government.

Spahn himself, who now blames Syrian refugees for economic stagnation, was, during his tenure as Germany’s health minister, accused of causing billions of euros in taxpayer losses by centralising Covid mask procurement and awarding major contracts to companies with political connections.

This same man—who bears responsibility for one of Germany’s largest taxpayer scandals—now seeks to dispose of refugees cheaply.

Scandinavian countries such as Sweden and Denmark have adopted notably different strategies in response to this issue.

Both governments have introduced financial incentives—commonly referred to as repatriation grants—to encourage Syrian refugees to return voluntarily to their country of origin.

Denmark currently offers up to €27,000 per adult, while Sweden has announced a substantial expansion of its programme, with grants rising to as much as €54,000 per household from 2026.

These payments are intended to support returnees as they attempt to rebuild their lives in war-torn Syria.

History shifts again

When my father left his native Damascus in the 1950s to study medicine in Berlin, Syria was a sovereign country with a strong and stable economy, while Germany was devastated and struggling to recover from the ruins of war.

That balance was later destroyed by the authoritarian Assad regime, whose seizure of power led to decades of repression, mismanagement, and ultimately economic collapse .

Syria was systematically weakened and pushed into instability, while Germany, benefiting from democratic institutions and responsible governance after World War II, rose to become one of the world’s leading economic powers for many decades.

Today, history is shifting once again. Syria has finally broken free from dictatorship and is beginning the long process of recovery and reconstruction, supported by powerful regional partners such as Türkiye, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

The German economy, by contrast, is struggling and steadily losing ground both within Europe and on the global stage.

A growing number of companies are filing for bankruptcy, investment is weakening, and economic confidence has deteriorated.

Germany has also become a high-tax country for investment, making it less attractive to foreign investors.

At the same time, crime rates have risen noticeably, adding to public concern about safety and social cohesion.

Germany’s healthcare system, once regarded as one of the most reliable in the world, is also under severe strain.

Medical services have deteriorated, with long waiting times, overstretched hospitals, and alarming shortages of doctors, nurses, and even essential medications.

The country that once served as a global model for rebuilding prosperity from the ruins of war now finds itself grappling with multiple structural challenges.