Gaza today is a graveyard. A dystopian landscape where thousands of people and millions of dreams lie buried under a once vibrant city, laid to waste by Israel’s genocidal war. Two years into the war that has killed more than 66,000 people, most of them women and children, TRT World tells the story of Gaza through the words of Dr Amal Al-Heila – a story of struggle and survival, of dreams and death and, above all, resistance and resilience.

Thirty-eight years old, a mother of three and pregnant with her fourth, Al-Heila is a cardiologist at Nasser Medical Complex, working tirelessly to save lives as bombs fall around her.

She studied medicine at Al-Azhar University in Gaza—the second-largest university in Palestine—now reduced to rubble and turned into a shelter for the displaced.

“I am responsible for three children, and I am also pregnant with my fourth child, now in my seventh month. Being a doctor and a mother while displaced, amidst war and destruction, is an immense responsibility,” Al-Heila tells TRT World.

Amid hospital bombings and a severe shortage of medical supplies, Al-Heila continues her life-saving work despite the constant danger from Israel’s relentless attacks on Palestinians in Gaza.

The two-year Israeli war on the enclave has reshaped not only her work but also her family life and dreams in a way she describes as “learning to live with loss every day”.

Her days are split between saving lives in the wards and, with the bit of strength and time she has left, shielding her children through Gaza’s darkest nights.

Morning: Mother Amal

Al-Heila starts her day by bathing her children, cleaning, and preparing breakfast in a displaced camp.

“We consider ourselves lucky if we get to eat breakfast, especially under the current conditions and soaring prices,” she says.

“If I have work that day, I leave home around 5 a.m. I first prepare my children, then head to my job. I have been displaced from the Al-Qarara area to my family’s house in Khan Younis, near the hospital.

“From Al-Qarara, I used to walk about two kilometres to reach the main road and catch the ministry’s transport to Nasser Medical Complex,” she says.

“It causes extreme exhaustion and shortness of breath, and I simply could not continue like that,” she says.

Now, from her family’s house in Khan Younis, it takes her about 15 minutes to walk to the hospital.

She says each time she leaves the house, she whispers a prayer, asking God for mercy and protection for her children.

Noon: Doctor Amal

Al-Heila says she takes one day off, occasionally two, depending on the emergency cases at Nasser Medical Complex.

Her time off is a fragile balance between rest and readiness, she says.

Most days, she sleeps in the hospital, her white coat bearing a significant responsibility and a great challenge.

“I have to save lives without essential tools,” she says.

“Many patients come to us who only need a simple cardiac catheterisation—a life-saving procedure—but it is unavailable.”

Since the Gaza European Hospital was closed after an Israeli attack in May, which left it severely damaged and inaccessible, catheterisation tools and stents have become scarce.

Al-Heila says patients collapse in front of her while she stands helpless, unable to offer the treatment that once defined her profession.

“This often means a patient can die in front of you,” she says.

“With the medicine shortage, even the simplest medicines are missing.”

One case haunts her in particular.

“There is a patient in our department who has been waiting for two and a half months for a stent or, as a last resort, open-heart surgery to save his life,” she says.

“The patient cannot stop his blood-thinning medication, otherwise it triggers severe chest pain. He is only one example among many. The mortality rate among cardiac patients has risen sharply.”

Beds are often so short at the hospital that families bring their own mattresses to sleep on.

On some days, Al-Heila works for 30 hours straight—entering at 7:30 a.m. and leaving the next day around 2:30 p.m.

By the time she reaches her tent by walking, it is nearly 4:00 p.m.