Clashes between rival groups of protesters in Serbia flared again, police said, as months of anti-government demonstrations boiled over into street violence this week.

A wave of anti-corruption protests has gripped Serbia since November, when the collapse of the Novi Sad railway station roof killed 16 people, a disaster widely blamed on entrenched corruption.

Anti-graft protesters gathered again in several cities across Serbia late on Thursday.

That was mainly in response to a previous attack by governing party supporters on demonstrators on Tuesday in the town of Vrbas, about 160 kilometres north of the capital Belgrade.

Large groups of pro-government supporters, most wearing masks, confronted protesters on Wednesday, and the two groups hurled bottles, stones and fireworks at each other.

Police had arrested nearly 50 people across the country on Wednesday, and around 30 riot police were injured.

On Thursday, protestors vandalised the Novi Sad headquarters of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and two other SNS offices in the city, RTS television reported, during protests spread across Serbia.

In the capital, Belgrade, protestors massed in front of government buildings and the army headquarters, before heading toward nearby SNS offices.

But a heavy riot police deployment kept them from reaching the offices using teargas.

"These are no longer peaceful student protests but people who want to provoke violence... This is an attack on the state," Interior Minister Ivica Dacic told a news conference.

At least five police officers were injured on Thursday evening, and 14 protesters were arrested, the ministry said.

Related Clashes escalate at anti-government protests in Serbia - TRT Global

'Intensifying crackdown'