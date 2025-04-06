Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus has called for a complete overhaul of the global political and economic system, arguing that the current order, which serves the interests of a few, is deepening injustice, weakening states, and pushing the world toward further conflict.

Speaking at the 150th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Sunday, Kurtulmus stressed that the international community must confront growing inequality, war, and political dysfunction with a renewed commitment to justice, dignity, and inclusivity.

Kurtulmus warned that a world order built on the economic and political dominance of a few powers is unsustainable. He said the system's failure to serve the many has contributed to a rise in social unrest, weakened governance, and increased global tensions.

“Even the events in Palestine alone, if we put aside all other global disasters and conflicts, clearly show that there is a need for a new system and a new global political and economic architecture,” he said, adding that development should prioritize human values rather than mere material gain.

‘Parliaments must engage beyond borders’

The speaker also expressed concern over the growing role of digital platforms and media monopolies in shaping public opinion. He warned that algorithm-driven content is eroding democratic participation by manipulating narratives and narrowing the space for open, informed debate.

“If we, as parliamentarians, do not intervene in this process, we are rapidly heading toward a world where the framework of democracy is narrowing,” Kurtulmus cautioned, underscoring the responsibility of lawmakers to protect democratic values in the digital age.

Kurtulmus stressed that parliaments today must look beyond domestic affairs and actively engage with global challenges. He argued that issues such as international diplomacy, geopolitical crises, and economic injustice are shaping national realities and, therefore, require broader political attention.

He called on parliaments to adopt a global vision based on peace, cooperation, and dialogue, rather than being reactive to conflict and division.