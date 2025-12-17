WORLD
2 min read
Hackers breach French interior ministry, access dozens of confidential files: minister
Officials say investigators are still assessing the damage after a cyber breach allowed unauthorised access to internal ministry systems, prompting steps to tighten security and prevent further leaks.
Hackers breach French interior ministry, access dozens of confidential files: minister
France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez arrives for a meeting with PM Sebastien Lecornu, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 in Paris [FILE]. / AP
December 17, 2025

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has said that hackers accessed “dozens of confidential files” during a cyberattack targeting the ministry last week, confirming that sensitive law enforcement databases were accessed.

Speaking to the broadcaster Franceinfo, Nunez said on Wednesday that the ministry was the victim of a cyber intrusion that resulted in the extraction of “a few dozen” files, including records from the Criminal Records Processing system and the Wanted Persons File.

“These are files that are important to us,” Nunez said, adding that authorities are still assessing the full scope of the breach.

“We do not yet know the extent of the compromise. To date, a few dozen files have been removed from the system, but we are talking about millions of data.”

He described the incident as “a serious act,” stressing that investigations are ongoing to determine precisely what information was accessed and extracted.

RECOMMENDED

The Interior Ministry confirmed that the attack involved a breach of its professional email services during the night of December 11-12.

In a statement to BFMTV, the ministry said analysis showed “an intrusion into professional email accounts containing identifying information, the retrieval of which made it possible to access business applications.”

French authorities have not disclosed the identity of the perpetrators or whether the data has been shared or misused.

Security services are continuing technical investigations, while measures have been taken to strengthen protections and limit further risks.

RelatedTRT World - French hospital suspends operations after cyberattack
SOURCE:AA
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing