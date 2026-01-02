A Daesh-affiliated armed group has killed at least 15 people in three villages in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) Lubero territory, two officials said, keeping up a pattern of lethal attacks targeting mostly civilians.

The so-called Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) began as an insurgent force in Uganda but has been based in the forests of neighbouring DRC since the late 1990s and is recognised by Daesh terror group as an affiliate.

DRC's army and Ugandan forces have pursued operations against the ADF, but the group's raids persist.

Its latest attacks occurred on Thursday night in Lubero, part of North Kivu province.

Nine civilians were killed in Kilonge, two civilians in Katanga, and two civilians and two soldiers in Maendeleo, according to Macaire Sivikunula, chief of the Bapere locality where the villages are located.

"The ADF killed most of the victims with bladed weapons," although they also exchanged gunfire with soldiers in Maendeleo.

Alain Kiwewa, Lubero's military administrator, said on Friday afternoon that 16 people had been confirmed dead.

An army spokesperson, Lieutenant Marc Elongo, said DRC troops were "pursuing the enemy", without providing details.