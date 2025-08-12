TÜRKİYE
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
Bagrationi signed the “Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration,” an initiative spearheaded by Emine Erdogan.
Bagrationi expressed admiration for Erdogan’s initiatives, saying she closely follows her work. / AA
August 12, 2025

Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has welcomed Tamar Bagrationi, wife of Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili, to Türkiye on her first official visit.

Meeting at the State Guest House in the Presidential Complex on Tuesday, the two discussed shared cultural heritage, family values, and potential areas of cooperation, particularly in environmental protection.

Bagrationi expressed admiration for Erdogan’s initiatives, saying she closely follows her work and has much to learn from her. She praised Türkiye’s commitment to safeguarding family values and voiced her satisfaction that both countries share this priority.

Highlighting the global urgency of environmental action, Bagrationi signed the “Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration,” an initiative spearheaded by Emine Erdogan and first endorsed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

She said she closely follows the Zero Waste project and congratulated Türkiye for its leadership in the field.

'Meaningful contribution'

In a social media post after the meeting, Emine Erdogan said they had exchanged ideas on strengthening cooperation in culture, education, and environmental protection.

She described Bagrationi’s signing of the declaration as a “meaningful contribution” to their shared responsibility towards the planet, thanking her for supporting efforts to leave a cleaner, more liveable world for future generations.

“I was pleased to host Mrs Tamar Bagrationi, the esteemed wife of the President of Georgia, on her first official visit to our country following their assumption of office. We discussed many topics, from the strong ties between our countries and our cultural affinity to issues ranging from the environment to education.”

“We exchanged ideas on potential areas of cooperation. On this special occasion, Mrs Bagrationi’s signing of the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration, thereby contributing to our shared responsibility towards the environment and humanity, was particularly meaningful. I sincerely thank her for supporting our determination to leave a cleaner and more liveable world for future generations,” she added.

