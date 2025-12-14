WORLD
Messi’s India tour turns chaotic as fans vandalise stadium after abrupt exit
Angry spectators broke down barricades and stormed the pitch at a stadium in India after football star Lionel Messi, who is on a three-day tour of the country, abruptly left the arena.
Frustrated fans, many having paid more than $100 for tickets, ripped out stadium seats and hurled water bottles onto the track. / Reuters
December 14, 2025

Lionel Messi’s much-hyped tour of India has got off to a rocky start with angry fans throwing bottles and attempting to vandalise a stadium after many of them failed to get more than just a glimpse of the football star.

Thousands of fans wearing Messi jerseys and waving the Argentine flag packed into Salt Lake stadium in the state capital Kolkata, but heavy security around the footballer left fans struggling to see him.

Messi walked around the pitch waving to fans and left the stadium earlier than expected.

Frustrated fans, many having paid more than $100 for tickets, ripped out stadium seats and hurled water bottles onto the track. Many others stormed the pitch and vandalised banners and tents.

"For me, to watch Messi is a pleasure, a dream. But I have missed the chance to have a glimpse because of the mismanagement in the stadium," businessman Nabin Chatterjee, 37, said.

Before the chaos erupted, Messi unveiled a 21-metre (70-foot) statue which shows him holding aloft the World Cup.

He was also expected to play a short exhibition game at the stadium.

“A month's salary"

Another angry fan told the Press Trust of India (PTI) that people had spent "a month's salary" to see Messi.

"I paid Rs 5,000 ($55) for the ticket and came with my son to watch Messi, not politicians. The police and military personnel were taking selfies, and the management is to blame," Ajay Shah, said.

Javed Shamim, a senior police official in the state, told reporters that the event's "chief organiser" had been arrested, without giving any further details.

"There is total normalcy," he said, adding that authorities would look into how organisers could refund money to those who bought tickets.

State chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was "disturbed" and "shocked" at the mismanagement.

"I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," she said in a post on X, adding that she had ordered a probe into the incident.

Continuing the four-city tour

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said it was not involved in the "organisation, planning, or execution" of the "private event".

"Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF, nor was any clearance sought from the Federation," a statement said.

Messi will now head to Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi as part of the four-city tour.

His time in India also includes a possible meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Messi won his second consecutive Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player award this week after propelling Inter Miami to the MLS title and leading the league in goals.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain attacker will spearhead Argentina's defence of the World Cup in June-July in North America.

