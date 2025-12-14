Lionel Messi’s much-hyped tour of India has got off to a rocky start with angry fans throwing bottles and attempting to vandalise a stadium after many of them failed to get more than just a glimpse of the football star.

Thousands of fans wearing Messi jerseys and waving the Argentine flag packed into Salt Lake stadium in the state capital Kolkata, but heavy security around the footballer left fans struggling to see him.

Messi walked around the pitch waving to fans and left the stadium earlier than expected.

Frustrated fans, many having paid more than $100 for tickets, ripped out stadium seats and hurled water bottles onto the track. Many others stormed the pitch and vandalised banners and tents.

"For me, to watch Messi is a pleasure, a dream. But I have missed the chance to have a glimpse because of the mismanagement in the stadium," businessman Nabin Chatterjee, 37, said.

Before the chaos erupted, Messi unveiled a 21-metre (70-foot) statue which shows him holding aloft the World Cup.

He was also expected to play a short exhibition game at the stadium.

“A month's salary"

Another angry fan told the Press Trust of India (PTI) that people had spent "a month's salary" to see Messi.

"I paid Rs 5,000 ($55) for the ticket and came with my son to watch Messi, not politicians. The police and military personnel were taking selfies, and the management is to blame," Ajay Shah, said.

Javed Shamim, a senior police official in the state, told reporters that the event's "chief organiser" had been arrested, without giving any further details.