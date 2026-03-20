Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi have called for intensified regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and maintain security and stability in the region.

This came during their meeting on Thursday at the Amiri Terminal of Hamad International Airport in Doha, where they discussed "the latest developments amid ongoing Iranian attacks on Qatar and a number of countries in the region," according to the official Qatar News Agency.

The two leaders also affirmed their rejection of any military actions that could expand the scope of the conflict.

Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's full solidarity with Qatar and support for measures it is taking to protect its sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens.

Sheikh Tamim expressed his appreciation for Egypt's stance, praising relations between the two countries.