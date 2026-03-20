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Qatar Emir and Egypt's Sisi call for de-escalation amid regional tensions
Meeting between the two leaders in Doha comes amid ongoing Iranian attacks and growing regional instability.
Qatar Emir and Egypt's Sisi call for de-escalation amid regional tensions
Egypt has reaffirmed support for Qatar’s sovereignty and security measures / Reuters
8 hours ago

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi have called for intensified regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and maintain security and stability in the region.

This came during their meeting on Thursday at the Amiri Terminal of Hamad International Airport in Doha, where they discussed "the latest developments amid ongoing Iranian attacks on Qatar and a number of countries in the region," according to the official Qatar News Agency.

The two leaders also affirmed their rejection of any military actions that could expand the scope of the conflict.

Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's full solidarity with Qatar and support for measures it is taking to protect its sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens.

Sheikh Tamim expressed his appreciation for Egypt's stance, praising relations between the two countries.

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Sisi arrived in Qatar on Thursday from the United Arab Emirates.

In Abu Dhabi, the Egyptian president held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on regional developments amid the military escalation between Iran and the US and its potential repercussions on international security.

A regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on 28 February, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's Erdogan calls for 'immediate' end to spiral of violence in Mideast
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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