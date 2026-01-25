Hamas has said it informed mediators of the location of the body of the last Israeli soldier held in Gaza and that Israeli forces are searching an area based on the information provided.

The Palestinian resistance group shared “all available details” with mediators regarding the body of Israeli soldier Ran Gvili, the spokesperson of Hamas’ armed wing, Qassam Brigades, said in a statement on Sunday.

“The (Israeli) enemy is now conducting searches in one of the locations based on the information we provided,” he said, adding that the group handled the issue of hostages and remains “with full transparency.”

He said the Qassam Brigades fulfilled its obligations under the ceasefire agreement by handing over all hostages and remains “as quickly as possible”, accusing Israel of failing to fully comply with the deal.

He added that the group was seeking to close the file and called on mediators to ensure implementation of the agreement.

Israel said that it is searching for the remains of Gvili, and the search operation began over the weekend, “based on intelligence information that his body was buried at a Muslim cemetery in eastern Gaza City, near the neighbourhoods of Shejaiya, Daraj, and Tuffah,” according to The Times of Israel newspaper.

The office of the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the search effort in northern Gaza for Gvili’s body will “continue as long as necessary”, the newspaper reported.

In recent months, Israel has linked the reopening of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to the return of the body of its last hostage from Gaza.