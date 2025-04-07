WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Egypt, Jordan, France demand international pressure on Israel to end Gaza carnage
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II discuss the situation in the Palestinian enclave, 'push for a cessation of Israel’s war on Gaza'.
00:00
Egypt, Jordan, France demand international pressure on Israel to end Gaza carnage
King Abdullah II of Jordan (L) meets French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi (C) at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, Egypt on April 07, 2025. ['Royal Hashemite Court / Handout' via AA] / AA
April 7, 2025

Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and France called for international pressure on Israel to end its deadly onslaught on Gaza.

Monday's call came during a Cairo summit on Gaza attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II to discuss the situation in the Palestinian enclave.

According to a statement released by Jordan’s Royal Court, the three leaders called on the international community "to push for a cessation of Israel’s war on Gaza, to reinstate the ceasefire and implement all its phases, and to resume the flow of sufficient humanitarian aid to stop the deepening crisis faced by Gaza (residents)."

King Abdullah warned that continued Israeli attacks “undermine all diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to end the crisis and threaten to plunge the entire region into chaos.”

He stressed the need to reach regional calm and work towards finding a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, “which guarantees the security and stability of Palestinians, Israelis, and the entire region.”

The Jordanian monarch praised Egypt’s support for Arab causes, especially Palestine, and France’s backing of a ceasefire and Arab plan to rebuild Gaza, per the statement.

Abdullah also reiterated Jordan’s rejection of displacing Palestinians from Gaza and the occupied West Bank, warning against “the danger of continuing unilateral measures against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.”

The three leaders emphasised “the importance of unified international efforts, particularly from EU nations like France, to back the Arab reconstruction plan for Gaza,” the statement said.

RECOMMENDED

They also called for “a political path leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as well as lasting peace and security in the region, and an end to the escalation of the conflict.”

Monday’s summit came as the Israeli army escalated its attacks on the Palestinian territory, where nearly 1,400 people have been killed and 3,400 others injured in air strikes since March 18, despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

RelatedHard left turn could lead France to recognise Palestine state

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG