Britain's former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct during his time as a trade envoy, police said.

The police force on Thursday did not name Mountbatten-Windsor, as is normal under UK law. But when asked if he had been arrested, the force pointed to a statement saying that they had arrested a man in his sixties.

"As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office," the Thames Valley force said in a statement.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” the statement said.