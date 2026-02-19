WORLD
ex-prince Andrew leaves after attending for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service in eastern England, on December 25, 2023 [FILE]. / AFP
7 hours ago

Britain's former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct during his time as a trade envoy, police said.

The police force on Thursday did not name Mountbatten-Windsor, as is normal under UK law. But when asked if he had been arrested, the force pointed to a statement saying that they had arrested a man in his sixties.

"As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office," the Thames Valley force said in a statement.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” the statement said.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.”

Police also said that officers were searching two addresses, one in eastern England and one west of London, following the arrest.

New revelations last week appeared to show that Andrew sent convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein potentially confidential documents during his time as a UK trade envoy.

