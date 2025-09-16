Families of Americans killed by Israeli forces and illegal settlers gathered outside the US Capitol alongside lawmakers to demand independent investigations and accountability for what they described as years of unchecked impunity.

The news conference, hosted by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, brought together relatives of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, Sayfollah "Saif" Musallet, Tawfic Abdel Jabbar, Rachel Corrie and Mohammed Ibrahim, a 16-year-old Palestinian American detained in Israel.

Lawmakers, including Rashida Tlaib, Summer Lee, Lateefah Simon, Mark Pocan, Delia Ramirez and Chuy Garcia, also joined the families.

Since 2022, at least nine Americans have been killed by Israeli forces or illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Among them was Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old Turkish American activist from Washington state, who was shot in the head by an Israeli sniper last September while attending a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in Beita, West Bank.

Jayapal said Eygi was killed while observing a nonviolent protest.

"My colleagues and I pushed over and over again for that accountability with absolutely no forward movement, no transparency, no insistence that the United States protect, at a minimum, our own citizens against Israeli government forces," she said.

She added that despite promises from US officials, including Ambassador Mike Huckabee, "the Trump administration is continuing to allow US citizens to be killed with impunity, even as the Israeli government commits genocide of Palestinians in Gaza."

Eygi’s sister, Ozden Bennett, accused Washington of shielding Israel.

"Why are some American lives worth fighting for while others are not?" she asked.

"What you see here is the impact of the impunity our government grants to Israel."

Lawmakers slam US silence

Rep. Rashida Tlaib called the lack of investigations "despicable."

"When Americans are killed abroad, it's standard procedure for our government to open an investigation, but when murderers wear Israeli uniforms, there's complete silence," she said.

Garcia criticised ongoing arms transfers.

"We cannot send weapons to a regime that bombs schools and hospitals but cannot investigate the deaths of 10 US citizens," he said.

Pocan described settler violence in the occupied West Bank as "another form of the genocide we’re seeing in Gaza."

He also highlighted the case of Mohammed Ibrahim, a 16-year-old American held in Israel’s Ofer prison.

Relatives say he has been denied food and medical care.

"No family should have to beg their government for justice," Pocan said.

Ibrahim, from Florida, was arrested in February while visiting relatives in the occupied West Bank and spent his 16th birthday behind bars in March.