Novak Djokovic returns to Adelaide to launch his Australian Open quest
Novak Djokovic will start his Australian Open campaign at the Adelaide International as he targets another major title and adds star power to the tournament.
Djokovic maintains a selective schedule while remaining competitive at the top level. [File photo] / AP
December 16, 2025

Serbian great Novak Djokovic will play the Adelaide International as he kicks off his bid for an 11th Australian Open title and an elusive 25th Grand Slam crown, officials said on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old world number four has competed at Adelaide twice before, winning both times in 2007 and 2023.

He will be back in the Australian city for the ATP-WTA tournament from January 12-17 ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park which begins on January 18.

Djokovic won his last major in 2023 and has cut down on tour appearances since, but still lifted titles this year in Geneva and Athens.

Other Adelaide entrants include Jack Draper, Joao Fonseca, Tommy Paul and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Defending Australian Open champion Madison Keys spearheads the women's field alongside fellow top 10 players Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

"The 2026 edition of the Adelaide International will showcase the tournament's continued growth and prestige on the global tennis calendar as it attracts world-class calibre from both the WTA and ATP tours," said tournament director Alicia Molik.

SOURCE:AFP
